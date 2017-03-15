Drunken driver pleads guilty in I-55 death

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a Maryville man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in a 2015 fatal crash on northbound Interstate 55 in Madison County.

Steven L. Willis, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI resulting in death.

At 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 2015, the Illinois State Police were dispatched to the fatal crash at mile marker 16. Samantha S. Miller, 27, of Swansea, was killed when Willis’ 2014 Chevrolet truck struck and killed her. Investigators believe Miller had pulled over to the side of the road after her vehicle, a Mitsubishi, broke down. Miller, who was with her three children, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This was a terrible tragedy for the victim and her family and loved ones; I pray that we can provide some measure of healing for them by bringing this defendant to justice,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons also thanked his prosecutors and those individuals who responded to the crash scene, including the Illinois State Police, the Coroner’s Office and emergency medical personnel.

Willis pleaded guilty to a Class 2 felony. He will remain released on bond until he is sentenced by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. He faces a sentence ranging from 3-14 years in prison, and will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence.

