East Alton man charged with child pornography

EAST ALTON — An East Alton man is facing five counts of child pornography after investigators found files on his computer.

According to an East Alton Police Department press release, police were contacted by an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigator told police the task force had obtained information about an individual who possibly was possessing and distributing child pornography. Police executed a search warrant in the 300 block of Washington Avenue in East Alton. Upon executing the warrant, investigators located the suspect at the residence. A preliminary forensic preview was completed on the suspect’s computer, at which time investigators were able to locate files containing child pornography.

The East Alton Police Department obtained charges Dec. 15 against Patrick O. Oliger, 37. Court records state Oliger has posted $30,000 bail; his next court date is 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, before Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.

In the news release, the East Alton Police Department thanked the Edwardsville, Wood River and Jerseyville police departments for their assistance with the investigation.

“The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office also played a vital role in getting the suspect in custody,” the release states.

