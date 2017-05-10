East Alton man charged with seven felonies in standoff

EAST ALTON — An East Alton man was charged with seven felonies Tuesday after an armed standoff with police.

According to an East Alton Police Department press release, John P. Moore, of the 400 block of Wood River Avenue, was charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm against a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm against a vehicle occupied by a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal damage to property over $300. He was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to media reports, officers from multiple agencies responded at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 400 block of Wood River Avenue. Moore reportedly was firing his gun on Wood River Avenue and shot at police before going into the house. He surrendered to police at approximately 3 a.m. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set Moore’s bail at $500,000.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter