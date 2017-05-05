East St. Louis man charged in Granite City purse-snatching

GRANITE CITY — An East St. Louis man faces a felony charge after police say he knocked down a senior citizen on a parking lot and stole her purse.

Willie Spates, 64, of the 1000 block of North 15th Street, was charged Friday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with one count of robbery to a person 60 years of age or over, a Class 1 felony punishable by 4 to 15 years in prison.

According to a Granite City Police Department press release, police responded on April 18 to a shopping center parking lot in the 3300 block of Nameoki Road in reference to a robbery that had just occurred. A senior citizen was knocked to the ground during the incident. The suspect, later identified as Spates, fled the scene with her purse in a red Dodge Caravan. The Granite City Police Department, in conjunction with the Florissant Police Department, which had similar incidents reported in their venue, conducted a thorough investigation into this matter. The suspect in this case was identified and was apprehended by investigators from the Granite City Police Department and the Florissant Police Department, as well as officers from the East St. Louis Police Department in East St. Louis, on Wednesday.

Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set Spates’ bail at $500,000. Spates is in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

