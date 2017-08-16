East St. Louis woman charged in chase

SOUTH ROXANA — An East St. Louis woman who police say fled a traffic stop has been charged with felony aggravated fleeing.

According to a press release from Police Chief Bob Coles, on June 17 police received a call about suspicious activity in two vehicles at Shell Park Lake on Wanda Road.

When the police officer arrived, both vehicles immediately left the park. The officer turned around behind one of the vehicles and pulled the vehicle over for speeding and to investigate the suspicious vehicle complaint.

When the officer informed the occupants about searching the car, the driver fled from the traffic stop.

The officer pursued the vehicle until the officer felt it was no longer safe to stay behind the car. An investigation revealed the subject allegedly fled because of a narcotics deal at the park.

Griggs was found to have a warrant from St. Clair County for aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. A warrant was issued for Simone Griggs’ arrest for aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer with bail set at $20,000.

Griggs was not in custody Tuesday night and is believed to be in East St Louis.

In other cases announced by Coles:

• South Roxana officers met June 1 with a female victim of an active order of protection at the South Roxana Police Department.

James Lyons of Brighton, who is incarcerated at Taylorville Correctional Facility, contacted the victim via mail. The victim has a no-contact order of protection against Lyons for her and his two sons.

Lyons was charged with one count of witness intimidation and one count of violation of an order of protection with bail set at $50,000.

The subject remains incarcerated at Taylorville Correctional Facility.

• South Roxana police observed Joshua Coon riding in a vehicle on Madison Avenue at approximately 6:51 p.m. June 12.

The officer recognized Coons from previous law enforcement contacts and knew Coons had an active warrant for his arrest. The officer stopped the vehicle to apprehend Coons for the active warrant.

The officer found Coons to have suspected heroin in his possession. The officer seized the substance and sent it to the Illinois Crime Lab for analysis. Coons was taken into custody for the alleged narcotics and the active warrant. Coons was transported to the Madison County Jail.

Once the lab results returned, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

• A South Roxana officer was flagged down at 5:43 a.m. Aug. 14 at the Casey’s General Store, 400 Broadway, by a woman who appeared to be in distress.

The woman showed signs of being battered and identified the suspect as her ex-husband John D. Gernigin of Wood River. The battery allegedly occurred at the Accessible Storage units at 411 Broadway in South Roxana.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arriving.

After the investigation and statement were obtained, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Because of Gernigin’s criminal history, the domestic battery charges were upgraded from a Class A misdemeanor to a felony charge.

A warrant was issued for his arrest for domestic battery, second subsequent offense.

Gernigin was not in custody Tuesday night.

