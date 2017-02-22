Edwardsville man charged in O’Fallon bank robbery

EAST ST. LOUIS — An Edwardsville man has been charged with robbing a U.S. Bank branch in O’Fallon, Ill.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said Marcus J. Thornton, 36, was charged by complaint Feb. 16 in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis with bank robbery. Thornton, who made his first U.S. District Court appearance Feb. 21, faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and not more than 3 years supervised release after his term of imprisonment, if convicted.

In court proceedings and through charging documents, prosecutors alleged that at approximately 1:11 p.m. Feb. 9, Thornton, wearing a white construction dust mask, entered the U.S. Bank at 400 S. Lincoln Ave. in O’Fallon, brandished a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the tellers. They gave the money to Thornton, who put it in a plastic bag. Before leaving the bank, Thornton inserted what appeared to be a telescopic magnet into the white plastic bag, presumably to detect a tracking device. Thornton was witnessed driving off in a dark blue sport utility vehicle. Law enforcement officers later reviewed U.S. Bank surveillance video and were able to locate and arrest Thornton.

A complaint is a formal charge against a defendant comprising the essential facts constituting the offense charged. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak for prosecution.

