Edwardsville police seek help identifying robber

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Ron’s Shell Station, 121 E. Vandalia St., at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The suspect is a black man, described as in his late teens to early 20s, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 175 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and oversized sunglasses.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. After taking an undetermined amount of cash, he fled through the front door of the store on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Jake Germann at (618) 656- 2131.

