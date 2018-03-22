Edwardsville resident pleads guilty to two bank robberies

EAST ST. LOUIS — An Edwardsville man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal district court to two counts of bank robbery, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce announced.

Marcus J. Thornton, 37, faces a prison term of up to 40 years, a fine of up to $500,000, a minimum of five years of supervised release after his prison term, and an amount of restitution that is yet to be determined.

Court proceedings revealed that on Oct. 13, 2016, Thornton entered the Regions Bank at 107 E. Schuetz St. in Lebanon, brandished a silver and black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money from bank tellers. Thornton took a total of $13,710 in U.S. currency before fleeing in a vehicle.

Court proceedings also revealed that on Feb. 9, 2017, Thornton entered the U.S. Bank at 400 S. Lincoln Ave. in O’Fallon, Ill., brandished a silver and black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money from bank tellers. Tellers gave $10,720 in U.S. currency to Thornton, who put the currency into a white plastic bag and fled in a vehicle.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel T. Kapsak and James G. Piper Jr.

