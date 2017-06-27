Ex-police officer sentenced to 40 years

EDWARDSVILLE — A former Edwardsville police officer has been sentenced to 40 years in prison following a string of burglaries in the Edwardsville area.

Brian Barker, 44, was originally charged with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony; and one count of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, related to a December 2014 burglary at Reality Salon and Spa in Edwardsville. Further investigation into unsolved burglaries in the Edwardsville area led to several additional charges against Barker, including burglary, residential burglary, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful possession of stolen firearms, a Class X felony. The burglaries occurred at businesses in the Edwardsville area, including several law firms and retail establishments. The residential burglary occurred in Moro.

Barker pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to three charges of burglary and one count each of official misconduct, aggravated possession of stolen firearms, and residential burglary — charges that were the core of the multitude of cases discovered during the investigation — preventing the need for a series of multiple, costly trials that would have delayed the resolution of the cases for years. With the resolution of these charges, restitution for the victims is anticipated.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Jennifer Mudge and Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, chief of the Criminal Division, prosecuted the case for the State’s Attorney’s Office, presenting witness and victim testimony before Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli, who handed down Barker’s 40-year sentence.

“Barker’s crime spree shook the foundation of faith we have in those who are sworn to protect our community,” State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons said. “With this 40-year sentence today, we can begin the process of restoring trust and confidence in the men and women in our local law enforcement agencies who give everything they have, day and night, in service to our safety.”

Gibbons thanked Madison County Sheriff John Lakin for providing the immediate assistance and excellent investigative work of his department in conducting the independent investigation of the matter. He also commended the Edwardsville Police Department for its immediate action upon learning of the allegation.

