Federal marshals arrest shooting suspect in Texas

ALTON — The U.S. Marshals Service has a arrested a Godfrey man who police say shot a woman in the face during a domestic dispute in Alton.

Alton officers responded to a call Jan. 22 of a woman shot in the 2600 block of Yager Avenue. The investigation revealed the victim, 33, had been shot in the face during the course of a domestic dispute near the intersection of Sering and Hillcrest streets in Alton.

Alton investigators worked quickly with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and on Jan. 23, Darnell S. Johnson, 44, of the 300 block of Big Arch Road, was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. Bail was set for $1 million by Judge Richard Tognarelli.

Federal marshals apprehended Johnson on Feb. 5 in the Houston area.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

