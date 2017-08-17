Florissant man charged in Godfrey carjacking

A Florissant, Mo., man was charged with two felonies in a Godfrey carjacking and a juvenile is in custody for the same offense, police said Thursday.

Toreyan Moore, 18, of the 4900 block of Bluesage, was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking and offenses related to motor vehicles.

Police said at approximately 8:48 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, a Godfrey woman was confronted by two armed suspects inside her garage after returning home from running errands. The two black male suspects were armed with handguns and threatened to shoot the victim. The victim complied with the suspects and fortunately wasn’t physically harmed. The suspects stole the victim’s silver 2013 Nissan Altima. This incident took place at the victim’s home in the 4800 block of D’Adrian Drive. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. A regional police broadcast was made, making area law enforcement aware of the event.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, a Missouri Highway Patrol officer recovered the victim’s vehicle after it was involved in a crash near Interstate 55 and Reavis Barracks Road in south St. Louis. Two black males reportedly fled from the vehicle after it crashed and avoided apprehension.

Madison County Sheriff’s investigators following up on leads developed during the crash investigation and were able to identify several persons of interest in the vehicular hijacking. Information and evidence developed during the investigation resulted in the issuance of the charges and warrant against Moore. A second 17-year-old juvenile suspect was also identified by investigators during the investigation. That juvenile has been petitioned through the juvenile courts in Madison County on the same felony charges that were issued against Moore.

Moore was taken into custody by the Florissant Police Department on Tuesday evening, on the warrant issued in this investigation, as well as an unrelated robbery that occurred earlier that day in the city of Florissant. Moore was charged in St. Louis County on Wednesday, Aug. 16, with robbery-related charges in connection with the robbery in Florissant.

The juvenile defendant in this incident was also taken into custody on an unrelated matter in Missouri and is in police custody. Both defendants will remain in Missouri police custody, pending extradition proceedings. The Sheriff’s Office has requested the Madison County State’s Attorney to move forward in certifying the juvenile suspect as an adult in this case.

Aggravated vehicular carjacking as charged is a Class X felony in Illinois, carrying a possible term of imprisonment of up to 30 years, with a 15-year added enhancements for being armed with a firearm during the offense.

A similar vehicular hijacking occurred at approximately 9 p.m. June 29 in the 300 block of Canary Lane in Godfrey. In that case an elderly woman returned home from running errands and was approached by armed black men as she was parking in her garage. The suspects threatened to shoot the victim and stole her vehicle. The victim cooperated with the suspects and was not physically harmed. Her vehicle was recovered on July 26 after it was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident in northern St. Louis County. Two occupants of the vehicle died as a result of crash related injuries. Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

