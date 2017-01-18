Florissant resident pleads guilty to counterfeiting conspiracy

A Florissant man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to conspiracy to manufacture and pass counterfeit U.S. currency.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said Kai D. Bowers, 22, faces a term of imprisonment of not more than 5 years, a fine up to $250,000, or both, and a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years when he is sentenced May 5 in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis.

At his plea, Bowers admitted that in September 2015, he agreed with Dion Price and others to manufacture counterfeit U.S. currency and pass the counterfeit $100 dollar bills in Alton and St. Charles, Mo.

Price, who pleaded guilty to the same charge on Oct. 5, will be sentenced Feb. 10 in federal court in East St. Louis.

The Alton and St. Charles police departments conducted the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ranley R. Killian.

