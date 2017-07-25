Former Venice day care owner sentenced for sex abuse spanning 24 years

EDWARDSVILLE — A Venice man was sentenced to six years in prison involving sexual abuse charges that occurred between 1990 to 2014.

Alfred C. Session, 32, was charged in December 2014 by State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. At the time of the charges, Session was a day care owner in Venice. The acts span a 24-year period, but the case was not prosecuted until one victim came forward in late 2014, prompting a further investigation.

The investigation revealed that the abuse of the victims occurred at Session’s home, and that the victims knew the defendant prior to the abuse. Because the age of the victims and the state’s attorney’s desire to maintain their privacy, additional information regarding the victims will not be released. Prosecutors kept family members apprised of the case and met with them prior to the plea.

Session pleaded guilty on July 17 to seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony. There were seven victims. Following extensive preparation, a jury trial was set to begin July 17, but in consultation with the victims and discussion of dynamics of the trial, the decision was made to accept a negotiated plea to avoid the possible trauma of testifying.

Gibbons acknowledged the vital work of Assistant State’s Attorneys Ali Foley and Samira Khazaeli, of the office’s Children’s Justice Division, whose collaboration with the Venice Police Department secured the plea and conviction of Session.

Session was sentenced to six years in prison on each of the seven charges by Associate Jude Neil Schroeder, who accepted the plea on July 17. These sentences will be served concurrently. Additionally, Session will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

