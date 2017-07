ALTON — The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex at approximately 1:32 a.m. Saturday.

Four individuals were injured by the gunfire and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (618) 463-3505, option 8, or the anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

