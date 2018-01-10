Godfrey man faces three felony charges

A Godfrey man is facing three felony charges after an incident in Godfrey.

Joshua L. Sullivan, 24, of the 1200 block of Pries Lane, was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of aggravated robbery and two felony counts of unlawful restraint.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 11:09 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call of a robbery in progress in the 1200 block of Surrey Court. The caller advised he heard a female yelling “I don’t have any money” and then saw a man drag a woman into a vehicle, which left southbound on Surrey Court.

Deputies quickly located and stopped the vehicle on West Homer Adams Parkway. The male passenger, Sullivan, was detained. The female driver told deputies Sullivan approached her vehicle when she arrived home. He reportedly told her, “I don’t want to have to shoot you; give me everything you have.” The female gave him her wallet and he looked through it, finding it to be empty. Sullivan confronted the victim about not having any money. The victim, who told police she feared for her safety and the safety of her infant child, who was in the car with her, told him she could take him to an ATM to get money or she could ask her roommate for money. The victim made contact with her roommate, who saw Sullivan. She asked the roommate for money, but the roommate didn’t have any. At that point, Sullivan again implied he had a gun and told the victim and her roommate he was going to shoot up the apartment. In response, the victim agreed to take him to an ATM to get money. As the victim and Sullivan entered the victim’s car, the roommate made contact with a neighbor, who was on the phone with 911. The roommate provided 911 dispatchers with additional facts that aided them in determining what was occurring.

Sullivan was unarmed at the time of his arrest, but since he inferred a firearm, and because the victim believed he was armed, he qualified for the aggravated robbery charge. Sullivan remains in custody in lieu of $150,000 bond set by Judge Janet Heflin.

