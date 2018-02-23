Godfrey man indicted for five bank robberies

Dandre R. Brown, 29, of Godfrey, was indicted Wednesday on five counts of bank robbery and one count of transportation of stolen vehicle, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said.

The indictment alleges Brown committed five bank robberies in Southern Illinois between Nov. 29, 2017, and Jan. 10. The alleged robberies include:

Nov. 29, 2017: U.S. Bank at 1520 Washington Ave. in Alton

Dec. 20, 2017: Reliance Bank at 2810 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey

Dec. 22, 2017: Regions Bank at 347 W. Main St. in East Alton

Jan. 2: U.S. Bank at 1301 Edwardsville Road in Wood River

Jan. 10: 1st MidAmerica Credit Union at 1702 Troy Road in Edwardsville

A sixth count in the indictment alleges that on Dec. 11, 2017, Brown transported a stolen vehicle from Missouri into Illinois.

If convicted of bank robbery, Brown faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years supervised release. If convicted of all bank robbery counts, Brown could face discretionary, consecutive sentences totaling 100 years. If convicted of transportation of stolen vehicle, Brown faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years supervised release.

Brown was apprehended Jan. 23 by U.S. marshals on a federal arrest warrant in Atlanta.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has made turning the tide of rising violent crime in America a top priority. In October 2017, as part of a series of actions to address this crime trend, Sessions announced the reinvigoration of Project Safe Neighborhoods and directed all U.S. attorney’s offices to develop a crime reduction strategy that incorporates the lessons learned since Project Safe Neighborhoods launched in 2001.

This prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI, Illinois State Police, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the following police departments: Granite City, Alton, St. Louis County, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, and Edwardsville. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James G. Piper Jr.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, that charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

