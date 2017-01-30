Godfrey resident gets 19 1/2 years for child porn

A Godfrey man was sentenced to approximately 19 1/2 years in federal prison for one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said Michael E. Myers, 60, also was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 5 years of supervised release to follow imprisonment and ordered to pay $2,500 restitution to one of the identified victims of the child pornography images.

According to court documents, on April 14, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an email account belonging to Myers was used to send and receive images of child pornography. A subsequent investigation by sheriff’s detectives revealed that on March 24, Myers sent another individual a video via email containing child pornography. Detectives further verified that on March 29, Myers received and viewed via email a video containing child pornography.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, visit usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

The case was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hoell.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter