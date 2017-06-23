Grand jury indicts Edwardsville man for Trump threats

EAST ST. LOUIS — A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted an Edwardsville man with threatening President Donald Trump.

A court document states Joseph L. Pickett made the threats June 14-15 on Facebook. One of the posts states: “The secret service now has a heads up as to my plan to assassinate Trump ... let’s see if they act.” In later posts, Pickett wrote “still waiting ... no no third, Reich style knock on my door” and “honestly am I really going to have to kill trump before our fine Government (the jack booted thugs they are) actually takes me into custody for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump?”

Pickett’s Facebook page, still on the site as of Friday afternoon, says he studied criminal justice administration at Southwestern Illinois College. Under a photo post, a commenter asks, “I just heard you may be involved with assassination plot on the president. Is this true?”

The indictment states Pickett indicated to Secret Service agents that he had thoughts of hurting himself and others.

Following a detention hearing, a federal judge ordered Pickett to be under police custody prior to his trial. An assistant public defender for the Southern District of Illinois is representing Pickett.

An affidavit filed with the court case states Pickett worked at the Granite City Lowe’s until 6-8 months ago, when he was fired for threatening a co-worker. Lowe’s employees who contacted the St. Louis field office of the Secret Service told agents he bragged about having weapons.

Threatening the president is punishable by up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and 3 years of supervised release. Courts also can impose Internet restrictions for defendants who make the threats by computer.

