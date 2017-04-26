Granite City man charged in carjacking, armed robbery

GRANITE CITY — A Granite City man faces three felony charges for a carjacking and armed robbery at a local business.

According to a Granite City Police Department release, officers responded on the afternoon of April 14 to Steinman Motors, 1371 Edwardsville Road, in reference to a report of aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery. Police conducted a thorough investigation concerning the incident and were able to ascertain the identity of the suspect.

The facts and circumstances of the aforementioned were presented to the Madison County States’ Attorney’s Office to obtain criminal charges. After reviewing the said facts and circumstances, prosecutors filed charges against Zeanda L. Burgess, 31, of the 2800 block of Edgewood Avenue. He is charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony); aggravated vehicular hijacking, a Class X Felony; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set bail at $500,000. Burgess is in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

