Granite City man charged with credit union robbery

GRANITE CITY — A Granite City man is facing state and federal charges after prosecutors say he robbed a Granite City credit union Friday.

Torricelli A. Johnson, 50, of the 200 block of First Street, was charged Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office with financial institution robbery, a Class 1 felony punishable by 4-15 years in prison, according to a release from Granite City Det. Lt. Nick Novacich.

Johnson also was charged in a federal complaint with robbery of a credit union, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce. The robbery of a credit union carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by up to 3 years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Officials said Johnson walked into the Granite City Steel Credit Union, 2001 Lee Ave., the morning of Oct. 20 and told a teller, "This is a stickup," demanding money in $100 bills.

Madison County Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set Johnson’s bail at $100,000. Johnson remains in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

The FBI and the Granite City Police Department are conducting the investigation.

