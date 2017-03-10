Granite City man convicted of murder

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury has convicted a Granite City man of first-degree murder following a three-day trial at the Criminal Justice Center.

Jury selection in the trial of Cory L. Osborne, 32, began Monday, March 6. The trial began Tuesday morning with testimony from several witnesses, including officers from the Granite City Police Department and Detective Brian Koberna of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The jury began deliberating around 11:30 a.m. Friday before returning with its verdict 3-1/2 hours later.

Granite City police and paramedics responded to a 911 call regarding a woman slumped at the wheel of a running car sitting in a vacant lot at 25th Street and Madison around 5:33 p.m. Feb. 18, 2015. The woman, identified as 35-year-old Stacie A. Williams, was deceased with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Osborne and Williams were in a previous dating relationship and he was charged in a January 2015 domestic violence case in which she was the alleged victim.

“Stacie and her loved ones deserve justice and we are very thankful that the jurors have provided it with their verdict today,” State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said. “This great success is the result of a combination of extraordinary investigation and trial work. I want to commend the excellent investigative work by the Granite City Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County coroner and the Illinois State Police. Working together with our trial team of Assistant State’s Attorneys Crystal Uhe and Lauren Heischmidt, this team of professionals achieved a great victory for Stacie, her family and for the people of our community. I look forward to seeing this murderer locked behind bars for the rest of his life so the victims and our community can heal from this terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the victims as they seek healing.”

Assistant State’s Attorneys Crystal Uhe and Lauren Heischmidt, both of the Violent Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case in front of Associate Judge Kyle Napp, who will sentence Osborne at a later date. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody of the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, where he will remain until sentencing.

Osborne faces 45 years to life for the Class M felony. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually takes six to eight weeks.

