Granite City man faces robbery, gun charges

GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man faces two felony charges after police responded to a report of a shots-fired incident.

According to a Granite City Police Department press release, police responded April 25 to the 2200 block of Benton Street in reference to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. While investigating the armed robbery, police received a report of disturbance May 20 in the 2000 block of Adams Street, where a firearm was discharged. During both incidents, witnesses gave a description of a suspect who investigators believed to be the same offender.

The facts and circumstances of the investigations were presented Tuesday to the Madison County States’ Attorneys Office in an attempt to obtain criminal charges against the individual believed to be responsible for these crimes. After reviewing the information, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office filed charges concerning these incidents. Devron A. White, 21, of the 2100 block of Benton Street, was charged with one count of armed robbery, a Class X felony; and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

The warrant was presented to Associate Judge Jennifer Hightower, who set bail at $150,000. A search warrant was also presented and signed by Hightower. The search warrant was then executed Wednesday at White’s residence by the Granite City Warrant Service Team and Granite City detectives. White was apprehended without incident and served with his arrest warrant. He will remain in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

