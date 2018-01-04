Granite City man sentenced on gun charge

A Granite City man was sentenced Thursday in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said District Judge Staci M. Yandle sentenced Dakota L. Childs, 26, to 37 months in federal prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, along with a fine of $250 and a $100 special assessment. Childs also agreed to forfeit the illegal firearm he possessed.

Court proceedings revealed that Childs, a convicted felon, was pulled over by Granite City police officers for speeding, erratic driving and disobeying a red traffic light. After he was arrested for reckless driving and other traffic offenses, officers searched his vehicle and discovered a loaded pistol on the floorboard.

The case was investigated by the Granite City Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hoell.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter