Granite City police investigating home invasion

GRANITE CITY | The Granite City Police Department is investigating a home invasion that happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Wilson Avenue.

One of the victims was treated with minor injuries and released at the scene.

Investigators are following up leads with witnesses and video, the police department stated in a news release Monday. Nothing was taken during the incident and it appeared the three suspects were looking for someone. After speaking with the victims, it was discovered they have relatives who live in St. Louis and use the victim’s address as a mailing address. The victim advised approximately two weeks ago the same family member, who uses the Wilson residence as a mailing address, was also a victim of a home invasion in St. Louis. According to the victim, the family member didn’t report it to the police. The victim stated this individual is involved in the narcotics trade.

Anyone who has any information about this incident can contact Granite City police at (618) 877-6111.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter