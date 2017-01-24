Granite City police officer charged with official misconduct

GRANITE CITY — A Granite City police officer has been charged with official misconduct, police said Tuesday.

In a press release, Police Chief Rich Miller said officer Eugene J. Wilkinson II was charged Jan. 19 with official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, based on a Madison County grand jury indictment. He was arrested without incident at the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was the culmination of an investigation by the FBI, with the cooperation of the Granite City Police Department.

The Granite City Police Department suspended Wilkinson with pay for violation of Illinois Administration Code 1240.80(d), “disseminating information to an individual not legally authorized to have access to such data.” He will be on leave pending a termination hearing before the Board of Granite City Police and Fire Commissioners.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

