Granite City resident gets 16 years in convenience store robbery

EDWARDSVILLE | Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a Granite City man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a November 2017 armed robbery at a Pontoon Beach convenience store.

Makial D. Lucas, 20, who was charged Nov. 15, 2017, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to 16 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Pontoon Beach Police Department officers responded to reports of an armed robbery Nov. 10, 2017, at the Casey’s General Store in the 3800 block of Pontoon Road. The investigation revealed that Lucas, armed with a firearm, robbed the store of $302.

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder accepted a guilty plea from Lucas for one count of armed robbery. In exchange for his guilty plea, Lucas was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter