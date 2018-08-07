Granite City resident sentenced to 15 years on meth charges

Justice Department

A 31-year-old Granite City man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” with the intent to distribute, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a press release.

Shawn M. Judd was sentenced to 188 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to a two-count indictment in April. During the prosecution, Judd admitted he had possessed with intent to distribute “ice” in December 2016 and again in January 2017 in Madison County. At sentencing, the district court found that Judd had intended to distribute over 500 grams of “ice” in Southern Illinois.

Court records show that Judd had multiple prior convictions for drug-related offenses.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ranley R. Killian.

