Granite City stabbing victim dies of injuries

GRANITE CITY — A stabbing victim has died after a disturbance Wednesday in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue, police said Thursday.

Police have one person in custody and are continuing to investigate the incident, but are not searching for additional suspects, according to a Granite City Police Department press release.

The identities of the suspect and victim were not released. Police say they will seek charges through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office on Friday and will release additional information afterward.

