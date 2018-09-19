Jerseyville man sentenced to six years for meth distribution

Gavel

Christopher Scott Fry, 48, of Jerseyville, was sentenced Wednesday to serve six years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft announced.

Fry pleaded guilty to the charges in June and has been in federal custody since Jan. 23.

Documents filed in the case establish that, from March to late September 2016, Fry supplied Robert W. Schrader with approximately one pound of methamphetamine every month. Schrader, who is also under federal indictment, would allegedly sell the meth to others in Madison and Jersey counties.

Schrader’s case is still pending, and he is presumed innocent of the charges unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

As part of his sentence, Fry was ordered to forfeit $15,000 in U.S. currency and serve a five-year term of supervised release following his imprisonment.

The investigation was conducted by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, and the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department.

