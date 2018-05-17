Jury convicts Bethalto man of sexual assault of a child

EDWARDSVILLE | A Madison County jury has convicted a Bethalto man of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child following a seven-day trial at the Criminal Justice Center.

Michael S. Burgund, 35, was found guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Jury selection began May 8. The trial began Wednesday morning with testimony from several witnesses, including Detective Mike O’Neill of the Alton Police Department and Kim Mangiaracino of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

The jury began deliberating around 1 p.m. Thursday before returning with its verdict three hours later.

“This verdict represents justice and vindication for the victims of this vile and disgusting predator,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said. “This is also a victory for our community, as we will now be free from having such a dangerous perpetrator walking among us. What was done here can never be totally erased, but by securing this verdict we will be able to send this monster to prison for the rest of his life. I pray for the young victims that through this process and with the support of their loving family, they will find peace and healing and a hope for a safe and secure future.”

Assistant State’s Attorneys Crystal Uhe and Kerri Davis, both of the State’s Attorney’s Felony Division, prosecuted the case in front of Circuit Judge Kyle Napp, who will sentence Burgund at a later date. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody of the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, where he will remain until sentencing.

Burgund, who was charged April 5, 2011, faced trial and was found guilty on Dec. 10, 2012, of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault by jury and sentenced to life in prison by Judge Ann Callis. Burgund appealed this decision on March 11, 2013, and the appellate court granted his retrial on Nov. 22, 2016.

Burgund faces a mandatory life sentence. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually takes six to eight weeks.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter