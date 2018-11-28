Jury finds Florida man guilty of traveling to Illinois for sex with teen

Gavel

Emmanuel D. Abdon, 31, of Florida, was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of enticement of minor and one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

On the enticement charge, Abdon faces a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years imprisonment, but not more than life, a term of supervised release of at least five years to life, a fine of not more than $250,000, and a special assessment of $100. On the other charge, Abdon faces a term of imprisonment of not more than 30 years, a term of supervised release of at least five years to life, a fine of not more than $250,000, and a special assessment of $100.

Evidence at trial established that, on Jan. 13, Abdon traveled from Florida to Troy to meet and engage in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl. Abdon visited her house on three occasions. He was arrested in her driveway on his last visit to her house. The offense came to light when a 14-year-old friend of the victim, who was present during the first meeting between Abdon and the victim at the victim’s house, told her foster mother about her concern that an adult male would travel from Florida to Illinois to meet a 13-year-old girl. The foster mother contacted the Troy Police Department, which immediately launched an investigation. The evidence also established that, from Dec. 22, 2017, until Jan. 13, the defendant met the victim online and through text messaging, Facetime, and Snapchat, attempting to persuade, induce, entice and coerce the victim to engage in sexual activity with him when he arrived in Illinois.

“State and federal law enforcement will use every available resource to protect the community from those who lurk in the shadows of the internet seeking to prey upon children,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a press release.

Weinhoeft credited the work of the Troy Police Department and the Bureau of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations for their work in this case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Angela Scott and George Norwood.

