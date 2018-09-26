Levee district's secretary-treasurer charged with theft, official misconduct

Butkovich

The secretary-treasurer of the Wood River Drainage and Levee District was charged Wednesday with theft over $10,000 and official misconduct, according to a Wood River Police Department press release.

The release identifies the suspect as Jamie L. Butkovich, 37, of the 500 block of Hamilton. The levee district’s website states Butkovich has been with the district since 2011.

“All inquiries about the criminal charges are directed to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons’ Office, due to this being an ongoing investigation,” the press release states.

Gibbons could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $50,000.

