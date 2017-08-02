Lovejoy man, 20, gets 40 years for killing teen

EDWARDSVILLE— A Lovejoy resident was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the shooting and killing of a 16-year-old boy in 2014.

Craig D. Miller, 20, was convicted by a Madison County jury on April 13 following a three-day jury trial in Edwardsville.

Police officers from several jurisdictions responded to multiple 911 calls from Sammy’s Market, 308 Madison Ave. in Madison, at approximately 5:15 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2014. Malik A. Garrett, who was found lying on the ground, had been shot three times and was still alive when police arrived. He was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where he died about an hour later from gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Based on evidence from the scene and witnesses, police officers identified and located Miller later that evening. The investigation revealed that there had been an ongoing dispute between the defendant and the victim. Miller arrived at the scene and fired into a crowd that included Garrett and three other males. Garrett was the only one who was hit.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Crystal Uhe and Lauren Heischmidt of the Violent Crimes Unit presented evidence, including witness testimony, during the trial to support the state’s charges against Miller. Following a two-day trial, the jury deliberated approximately one hour before returning a guilty verdict against Miller.

Miller was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp to 40 years in prison. Maximum penalty for murder is 20-60 years in prison. Miller will be required to serve 100 percent of his sentence.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons commended the work of his prosecutors and their trial team for their victory in convicting Miller.

“This senseless murder stole the life of a young teenager — causing irreparable pain and suffering for his family and loved ones,” Gibbons stated in a press release. “Hopefully, this lengthy prison sentence brings them a measure of justice for their terrible loss and provides, at least, some opportunity for healing. This sentence represents the culmination of so much hard work by our law enforcement, citizens, prosecutors, our Coroner’s Office and so many others who are fighting for justice. Together, we must always fight back against the forces of evil and violence trying to infiltrate our community, so that we can continue to protect and preserve the wonderful way of life we have all worked so hard to build here in Madison County.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter