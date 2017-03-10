Madison County resident faces child porn charges

A Troy man was charged Tuesday in federal court with distributing and receiving child pornography.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said Thomas J. Richter, 30, was charged by a two-count criminal complaint alleging distribution and receipt of child pornography. After a detention hearing Friday, Richter was released on bond with electronic leg monitoring.

The offenses charged in the criminal complaint allege that in October and November 2016, Richter distributed and received numerous images containing child pornography using an internet application. If convicted of distribution and/or receipt of child pornography, Richter faces a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years up to 20 years, a fine up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not less than 5 years up to life on each count.

A criminal complaint is a formal charge against a defendant that comprises the essential facts constituting the offense charged. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, visit usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

The case was investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Metro East Cyber Crimes and Analysis Task Force. The case is assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hoell.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter