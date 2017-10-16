Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday alerted residents to a telephone scam in which a caller identifying himself as a member of the Sheriff’s Office tells residents they have failed to report for jury duty.

The caller says a judge has issued a fine and bench warrant for the resident’s arrest. Next, the caller tells the person they must pay a large fine immediately or he or she will be arrested. The person is instructed to obtain a cashier’s check to pay the bogus fine.

A press release from the Sheriff’s Office described the scam as elaborate.

“The caller may provide a name of an actual deputy sheriff or the name of an actual judge as being involved in the matter,” the release states. “A phone number is provided for callback, and if one were to call the number, it would appear on face value to be a valid phone number. It has a voice prompter which sounds official and gives further direction to the caller. Should you field such a phone call remember, this is a scam. ”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, nor any other police agency, will call a citizen demanding payment. Residents receiving similar phone calls are asked not to provide personal information. Residents are advised to hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office or their local police department.

Those with questions about jury duty in Madison County or who need to speak with a Madison County sheriff’s deputy can call either organization at the below listed numbers.

Madison County Jury Commission, (618) 296-4392

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Non-emergency, (618) 692-6087

Main dispatch, (618) 692-4433

