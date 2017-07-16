Major Case Squad continues East Alton death investigation

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis on Sunday continued to investigate the death of an East Alton man.

In a press release Saturday afternoon, case squad Deputy Commander Lt. Mike Parkinson said investigators have received “an abundance of assistance” since Friday afternoon from friends and relatives of Michael S. Louvier, 49, of the 300 block of Grand Avenue.

Anyone who had contact with Louvier since Tuesday, July 11, whether in person, by phone, or on social media, is asked to call the Major Case Squad at the East Alton Police Department, (618) 259-2279; or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

The release did not give details on how Louvier died, only calling it “suspicious.”

