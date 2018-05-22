Major Case Squad investigates Alton double homicide

ALTON | The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a double homicide in Alton.

At approximately 10:31 p.m. Monday, the Alton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the 3100 block of Lawn Street. Upon arrival, police officers and first responders located two gunshot victims deceased within a residence. The victims were later identified as Elijah S. Ingram, 30; and Derrick J. Vaughn, 28, both of Alton.

Investigators determined the person or people responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival. It is believed the suspect(s) in this case were known by one or more persons within the residence.This is not considered a random act of violence.

The Alton Police Department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. Approximately 20 investigators are actively involved in investigating this matter.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the Alton Police Department, or St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers. A reward is being offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and successful conviction of the person(s) responsible. Callers may remain anonymous.

Alton Police Department: (618) 463-3505

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis: (618) 463-3505 Ext: 645

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers: (866) 371-TIPS (8477)

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter