Major Case Squad investigates Madison stabbing death

MADISON – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Madison man.

According to a release Saturday from Granite City Detective Lt. Nicholas P. Novacich, the squad's deputy commander, Madison police officers responded Friday night to the 2000 block of Edwardsville Road regarding a deceased man found behind an unoccupied residence. Upon arrival, police discovered the victim had been stabbed and died from his injuries. The Major Case Squad was activated at the request of the Madison Police Department.

An autopsy Saturday identified the victim as Sherman Cox, 55, of the 2000 block of Fifth Street.

The Major Case Squad is still asking for the public’s assistance in identifying anyone who may have information regarding the suspect in this case. Contact the squad at (618) 709-7753 or the Madison Police Department at (618) 876-4300. To remain ANONYMOUS and be eligible for a case reward, call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477, visit stlrcs.org or download P3Tips, a free smartphone app.