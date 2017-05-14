Major Case Squad investigating fatal Alton shooting

ALTON — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated at the request of the Alton Police Department to investigate the shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

Alton police officers responded to the sound of gunshots being fired in the 900 block of Union Street at approximately 4:13 a.m. Sunday, according to an Alton Police Department press release. Officers located the victim lying in the road. The man died of gunshot wound injuries.

Investigators are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to contact them at (618) 463-3505, ext. 645, or the anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948.

