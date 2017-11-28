Major Case Squad reactivated in Madison homicide

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was reactivated Tuesday morning in a Madison homicide investigation.

According to a Major Case Squad press release, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Kevin Gardner on Tuesday on felony warrants, including first-degree murder in reference to the killing of Robert L. Gilmore, 41. Police arrested Gardner at a relative’s residence in East St. Louis.

Gardner is in custody at the Madison County Jail.

According to a KMOV Channel 4 article, Gilmore’s body was found in his vehicle in Madison on Nov. 13. He had been shot to death.

Police are asking for anyone who may have spoken to Gardner over the last two weeks or who has any information about the case to call the Madison Police Department at (618) 876-4300.

