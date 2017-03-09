Man accused of sexually assaulting boy, 11

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons has announced sexual assault and abuse charges against a Highland man.

Eric B. Liening, 50, was charged March 3 with one count predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony; and two counts aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Class 2 felony. He is accused of assaulting an 11-year-old boy at the Poplar Junction Bowling Alley in Highland between January 1999 and January 2001.

Following an investigation by the Highland Police Department, charges were filed through the Children’s Justice Division within the State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation does remain open; anyone with additional information, or who may have been a victim of Liening, is asked to contact Detective Christopher Flake with the Highland Police Department at (618) 654-2131 .

“In our relentless pursuit of justice for victims of predatory crimes, sometimes it takes time for the truth to come to light,” Gibbons said. “Fortunately, the law allows us to secure charges for such serious offenses, regardless of the passage of time.”

Maximum penalty for a Class X felony is 6-60 years in prison; maximum for a Class 2 felony is 3-7 years in prison. Liening’s bond was set at $500,000 by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. Liening is not in custody at this time.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

