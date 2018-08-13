Man charged after police find rifle in vehicle

Brooks

GRANITE CITY | A Springfield, Mo., faces a felony charge after witnesses reported he was carrying a rifle near the Hope Clinic. police found a rifle in his vehicle

According to a Granite City Police Department press release, police received a report Saturday morning of a man near the Hope Clinic with a rifle. The clinic provides abortion services, according to its website.

Officers responded to the scene, where Kevin M. Brooks, 27, was identified by numerous people to be the individual with the rifle.

Granite City Police Department investigated further and found that no one was injured in the incident, nor were any shots reported to be fired. Officers found a non-assault-style rifle in Brooks’ vehicle, which was taken as evidence. Brooks was subsequently taken into custody and held pending charges.

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office and Brooks was formally charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges against Brooks were presented to Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli, who assigned a bond of $30,000. Brooks will be held pending bond or transfer to the Madison County Jail.