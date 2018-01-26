Man charged after pulling gun on brother, police say

SOUTH ROXANA — A domestic disturbance between brothers led to a felony charge, police said.

In a press release, Police Chief Bob Coles said at around 9:16 a.m. Dec. 26, the South Roxana Police Department responded to the 100 block of Ohio Avenue in reference to the disturbance. An officer recovered a pistol from the residence where David Stanfield, of the 1000 block of Ohio in South Roxana, had allegedly pulled out the weapon during the disturbance with his brother.

A records check on Stanfield revealed he was a convicted felon from a previous conviction in Morgan County for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Stanfield was taken into custody for the incident.

The Madison County State’s Attorneys Office issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday for unlawful possession of weapons by felon. Since the incident, Stanfield had been released and is wanted for the outstanding warrant with a $40,000 bond.

