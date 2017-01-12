Man cited for driving 125 mph, South Roxana police say

SOUTH ROXANA – The South Roxana Police Department arrested Benjamin Henke of Granite City on Wednesday for driving 125 mph in a 55-mph zone, police said.

Henke, 27, was driving his friend's brand new 2017 Ford Focus on Illinois 111 at 4:01 p.m. when an officer from the South Roxana Police Department caught him driving at a speed of 125 mph.

The officer stopped Henke and took him into custody for the speeding violation. Henke was apologetic for his actions and was seeing how fast his friend's car would go.

Henke was released on a notice to appear with a court appearance set for February.

“I’m thankful no one got hurt in this incident,” Police Chief Bob Coles said in a press release. “Not only due to the time of day this incident took place but also the narrow road of 111 and the business side roads connections to 111 which could have ended in a much worse scenario. Not to mention the life of the officer and other motorist in order to catch up to a car going 125 mph, it creates a very serious safety issue.

“On the lighter side of things, we have all done dumb things while growing up and I am glad to know Henke understood his actions were wrong,” he said. “Plus, I never would of guessed a Ford Focus could go so fast.”

