Man convicted in 1996 gang-related killing of Alton man

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons announced the conviction of a 51-year old man Friday afternoon for a murder in 1996.

Opening statements began Wednesday in the case against Jeffrey A. Ewing.

The body of Alton resident Antonio Ray was discovered Jan. 20, 1996, on the pavement of U.S. 67. It was initially believed Ray had been involved in a traffic accident. However, three years later, the Alton Police Department received information that Ray had been involved in a beating prior to his death. Upon review of the report from the medical examiner, the death was ruled a homicide in 1999. Ewing had instructed co-defendants Michael Tate and Brendon Wallace to carry out the murder, in which Ray was beaten and dropped off near the Clark Bridge. Investigation indicated that the murder was gang-related. According to a court document, Ewing was one of the leaders of the Gangster Disciples.

Tate and Wallace each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Ray's death. Ramando Alexander pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Wallace is on parole, according to state prison records; no records were available for Tate.

Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe, chief of the Violent Crimes Unit; and Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Buckley presented evidence, including witness testimony, during the trial to support the state’s charges against Ewing, who elected to represent himself. Following a two-day trial, the jury deliberated approximately 30 minutes before returning a guilty verdict.

Gibbons complimented the work of Uhe, Buckley, the Alton Police Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol and all of the medical personnel for securing a successful conviction.

Ewing will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville pending sentencing by Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli. Sentencing will occur following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which typically takes six to eight weeks.

A murder conviction carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison. However, as Ewing is serving an additional murder sentence, Illinois law requires a mandatory life sentence for a second murder conviction.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter