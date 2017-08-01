Man robs Edwardsville bank

EDWARDSVILLE — Police are looking for a man who robbed First Mid-Illinois Bank on Monday afternoon.

According to an Edwardsville Police Department press release, officers responded at approximately 2:35 p.m. to a report of a robbery at the bank, 2143 S. State Route 157. The suspect was described as a white man, medium build; 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall; wearing sunglasses, baseball hat, a t-shirt and shorts. The man has predominant scarring around his mouth.

This robber entered the bank, approached the teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The robber fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The Edwardsville Police Department is working in conjunction with the FBI to identify and locate the suspect. Anyone able to identify the man or who has information regarding the robbery should contact Detective Fitzgerald of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter