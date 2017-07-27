Man robs Glen Carbon bank

GLEN CARBON — The Glen Carbon Police Department is looking for a man who robbed Associated Bank on Wednesday.

Police said in a news release that the man entered the bank, 1 Junction Drive West, at approximately 4 p.m. The man handed a handwritten note to a teller, stated he was committing a robbery and implied he had a weapon.

Witnesses described the man as white, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with red hair and wearing a baseball cap.

The teller gave the robber an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. The man fled on foot from the bank. No one was injured during the robbery.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement officials are investigating the robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the suspect is encouraged to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226 or Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477.