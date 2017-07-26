Man sentenced to 12 years for child porn possession

Ronnie Parente Jr., 35, of Granite City, was sentenced Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois to 144 months in federal prison, 10 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $5,100 in special assessments for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said in a press release Wednesday.

Parente will also have to register as a sex offender. He had previously been convicted of possession of child pornography in the Circuit Court of Madison County in 2004.

According to a court document, in January 2016 an FBI agent was conducting an online investigation on the BitTorrent network, looking for individuals who were downloading child pornography. She targeted a device with an internet protocol address associated with a known child pornography file and downloaded the file from the address. Police executed a search warrant Feb. 22, 2016, for an address on Washington Avenue in Granite City where Parente lived with his grandfather. Law enforcement personnel reviewed seized electronic devices and found files depicting child pornography.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about Internet safety education, visit usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”

The investigation was conducted by the Granite City Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura V. Reppert.

