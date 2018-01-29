Masked gunman robs Granite City car wash

GRANITE CITY — Police are looking for a man wearing a surgical mask who held up a car wash at gunpoint.

The Granite City Police Department responded to a business in the 1500 block of Niedringhaus Avenue at approximately 1:12 p.m. Jan. 24 for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man entered the car wash carrying a handgun and wearing a surgical mask. The robber took money from the register and was last seen running northeast away from the business.

Police are asking for assistance identifying the robber. An anonymous donor is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of this individual. Anyone with information can contact the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.

