Michigan sex offender faces South Roxana charge

The South Roxana Police Department obtained charges Thursday on Marvin Germain for unlawful presence in a school zone by a child sex offender with a bond amount of $50,000.

The police department acted on an anonymous complaint May 3 about a child sex offender being present at South Roxana Elementary School. The police department launched an investigation into the allegation.

Investigators discovered Germain was non-compliant child sex offender through the state of Michigan.

He was convicted under Michigan statute of criminal sexual conduct-first degree (victim younger than 13) on April 11, 1991.

The South Roxana Police Department contacted Greg Kalisz of the Michigan State Police sex offender registry unit by phone, and he confirmed the website was correct on Germain’s non-compliant status.

South Roxana police discovered the East Alton Police Department had arrested Germain on Feb. 28 for failing to register as a sex offender and on April 27 for child sex offender residing next to a daycare facility. He was charged through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on both offenses.

Germain was living in the 200 block of South Pence in East Alton with his girlfriend at time of his arrest.

The South Roxana Police Department took preventive measure and contacted the principal of South Roxana Elementary School. The principal advised he had never spoken to Germain or his girlfriend about permission for him be on school property. The police department provided the principal with a photo of Germain and advised him to call police if he arrived on school property.

On May 3 at around 2:48 p.m., a police officer observed Martin in a purple P.T. Cruiser in the school zone picking up his girlfriend’s child. He was taken into custody and lodged at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville until a warrant could be applied for his arrest.

Germain is in violation of his probation for driving under the influence through Michigan and for his sex offender status. The South Roxana Police Department has reached out to the Michigan State Police in regard to this incident.

“I wanted to thank the citizen for bringing forth this information,” South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said in a press release. “It is my belief Mr. Germain has no intentions on being compliant or obeying the sex offender laws. With Mr. Germain being a sex offender through another state, the Illinois website for sex offenders would not have him listed. I appreciate the investigative work put forth by Sgt. David Davis and the school’s cooperation into helping us resolve this matter.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter